The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Proud parents waved their little ones off this morning (Tuesday) on the first day of school after the summer holidays - but not before taking a picture to mark the occasion.

Mums and dads across Huddersfield wiped away happy tears as they snapped these adorable pictures which they’ve shared with Examiner readers.

Thousands of children from Outlane to Denby Dale donned their fresh new uniforms this morning and headed off as the new term began.

Mum Hannah Claire Doyle, whose son and daughter Archie and Lottie Chhabra are pupils at The Gleddings preparatory school in Halifax, said: “I was emotional but Archi just ran without saying bye!

“It’s his first day at school and his sister is going into year one.

“They were both excited - my little boy most of all.

“There are 24 pupils in his class but at least nine of those are siblings to his sister’s class friends, so I think he was excited to see his sisters’ friends’ siblings!

“He was also looking forward to playing outside and eating chef Lizzie’s food!

“They have the loveliest chef at the school, called Lizzie, who goes way above what you’d expect. She is so nurturing. Lottie had told him all about her fab food on offer!”