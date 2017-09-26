Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman attacked another hostel resident as he cooked a curry, telling him: “P***s don’t know how to make curries.”

The victim was kicked in the leg after telling drunk Michelle Sidebottom off for sticking her hand into the sauce, removing a piece of chicken and eating it.

She was held in custody following the incident at Clare House in Huddersfield on Friday (Sept 22) as she threatened to kill him upon her release.

The 46-year-old pleaded guilty to racially-aggravated assault when she appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

The Huddersfield court was told that the victim Zully Mahmood had been living at the homeless hostel in Clare Hill for four months.

Shortly after 9pm he was in the communal kitchen cooking a curry for himself and some friends.

Andy Wills, prosecuting, said: “The defendant, who he knew only by her first name, entered the kitchen.

“She approached the hob, said: ‘I’m going to try some of this’, put her hands inside the pan and removed a piece of chicken and started to eat it.

“The victim told her to go away and her response was: ‘You’re just a typical b*****d from Batley. P***s don’t know how to cook curries.’”

Magistrates were told that Mr Mahmood, who had suffered some nerve damage to his arm, was fearful of Sidebottom invading his personal space and pushed her away.

She repeatedly called him a “P***i” and kicked him in the leg with her shoes still on.

Mr Wills told magistrates that she had a bottle of salt with her and appeared to be trying to pour some of it into the pan.

Another resident called police and Sidebottom was arrested.

When questioned over her behaviour, her response was: “I couldn’t give a f*** – if I had a car I’d run him down.”

Mr Wills told magistrates that Sidebottom was held in custody over the weekend because of her threats towards Mr Mahmood.

He said: “She was going to be released but made the comment that she was going to kill the black b*****d upon her release.”

Aubrey Sampson, mitigating, described the incident as a blip and said that his client was not a racist person.

He added: “She found out her mum was quite ill and had probably not got long to live.

“She says she was extremely upset and drank vodka, whisky and Malibu and cannot recall what happened.”

Magistrates were told that Sidebottom has now been asked to leave Clare House and will have to find alternative accommodation elsewhere.

They sentenced her to a community order with 20 days of rehabilitation activities.

She must also pay £85 compensation to Mr Mahmood.