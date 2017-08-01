Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Heartbroken former pupils of an “amazing” Almondbury teacher who died suddenly have paid beautiful tributes to him.

John Cattell, who taught at Almondbury Community School, passed away on Monday - and already former pupils have raised £630 which they say will got towards his funeral costs or helping his children.

Moving tributes have been left on the fundraising page, describing Mr Cattell as the best teacher they’d ever had, a legend, and an amazing man.

The page was set up by Jess Russell, who said Mr Cattell was her class leader at the school in 2005. Jess originally hoped to raise £500 but the target was smashed within 24 hours.

She said: “He was my year leader and PE teacher. He was a brilliant PE teacher. All the pupils from around our time in school remember him for the games of dodgeball. They were terrifying as he was so good at it!

“He was an amazing teacher who so many pupils looked up to and respected. We want to help out as much as possible.

“There will be a bike ride from Leeds to Liverpool to raise funds too in November, and people from our year group will be doing it.”

Mr Cattell’s wife Jenny posted on the gofundmepage: “Myself, Robyn and Gabe (their children) are so overwhelmed at how you are showing us how much he meant to all of you. It's amazing how much love you all have for him and it means the world to us. THANK YOU. We will continue to read all the new comments and recognise your names as often as we can. X”

She also posted a note to the site inviting people to raise a glass to John’s memory and spend a few moments of quiet reflection listening to Freebird by Lynard Skynard at 3.55am or pm today - the couple’s 19th wedding anniversary, or 9.35pm on Friday, their daughter Robyn’s 15th birthday.

She added: “The lyrics are the message in what is John’s favourite song.”

Meanwhile, Mr Cattell’s former pupils have been sharing memories as well as donating in his memory.

Dan Todd said: “RIP. Best teacher. Very sad news.”

Jessica Sykes said: “RIP Mr Cattell. A truly great teacher who will be sadly missed.”

Jack Bairstow said: “The man will be missed by many an absolute amazing man gone too soon”

Sam Thorpe said: “Top Teacher Top Man be missed my many.”

Levii Stott said: “Can not believe it sir. You will be missed by many. Rest in peace lovely x”

Thomas Woolley said: “Best teacher I ever had.”

Natasha Connolly said: “RIP Sir! You gave us such harsh words but it only worked in our favour! Gone but never forgotten one of the witches!”

Anthony Hinchliffe said: “Rest in peace Sir, thanks for everything you’ll always be remembered.”

Gina Louise said: “R.i.p Mr Cattell you gave me some telling offs but was all in my best interest, you’ll never be forgotten.x”

Click here to donate to Mr Cattell's memorial fund.