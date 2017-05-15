Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A photographer’s work has helped to re-home unwanted pets at an animal sanctuary.

This collection of heart-melting images taken by Gerry Slade, who lives in Thornhill, Dewsbury, has led to new homes for a host of abandoned cats and dogs.

Gerry decided to start taking photos at Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary, in Ramsbottom, Lancashire, after visiting to find a rescue dog with his partner Nicola.

As a professional equine and pet photographer, he captured the animals’ personality to increase their appeal to potential new owners.

He said: “We were just spoilt for choice with all the dogs to rescue so I really wanted to help with fundraising through my photography and to find new homes for some of the animals.”

His photos were sold during a fundraising ball for the sanctuary, which was attended by Emmerdale’s Gemma Atkinson and Michelle Hardwick and Coronation Street’s Katherine Tyldesley.

The 55-year-old, who has only been in the job for two years, previously owned another business aimed at estate agents.

He employed draftsmen who would take photos of properties before drawing technical floor plans of the buildings, but he was forced to sell the business due to the recession.

“I had a heart attack and that was the straw that broke the camel’s back. I had to sell,” he said.

(Photo: Gerry Slade)

“While I was recovering, I went on holiday to County Kerry with a camera and it awakened my interest in photography,” the dad-of-one said.

“It’s a fantastic job and I feel very lucky to do it.”