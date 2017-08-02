Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Keen photographers are being urged to get snapping scenes of the South Pennines.

A photo competition has been launched by rural regeneration partnership Pennine Prospects.

Organiser Adele Adams said: “Photographs that help to define or describe the South Pennines, not just its landscapes but also its wildlife, its people and the events that take place here would be great to see.”

Winners will be selected to appear in the South Pennines: Through the Lens calendar 2018.

The competition is open to all – camera club members and amateurs. Images must relate to the area which includes Huddersfield, Holmfirth, Calderdale and Bradford.

The deadline for entries is Sunday, October, 2017. To download the application form visit www.pennineprospects.co.uk