Police have seized an unregistered quad bike – after its rider posted pictures of themselves on it on social media.

The bike was easy to spot with its distinctive yellow face though its rider had tried to mask his face with a smiley, yellow mask.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: “We discovered it parked up in the Healey area of Batley.

(Photo: West YorkshirePolice)

“Research has identified one of the riders of the vehicle, after they had posted pictures of themselves on the bike, on social media.

“They will be dealt with in due course, and issued with a Section 59 warning.

“This follows numerous call in relation to a yellow quad bike being ridden around the Healey area.”

Jonathon Golesworthy was pleased, writing on Facebook: “Excellent work, West Yorkshire Police!”