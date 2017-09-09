Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you live in Huddersfield it's safe to assume you know where the essential stuff in the town centre is.

But how well do you truly know Huddersfield town centre?

This picture quiz, which uses photos taken on Google Street View from unusual angles, is designed to find the real Huddersfield experts.

If you've looked up - or at your feet - while out and about some of these photos might ring a bell.

Likewise, if you've hung out in Huddersfield in your leisure time or passed through its many backstreets, walkways, nooks and hidden courtyards some of these vistas may seem familiar.

(Image: Google)

Of course you can cheat at this quiz by putting all the place names into Google Maps but where's the fun in that?

This is a tough quiz and if you can identify more than half of the places consider yourself something of a town centre expert.