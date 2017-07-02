The video will start in 8 Cancel

How well do you know the dialect of Huddersfield?

Below are words from the A New Glossary of the Dialect of the Huddersfield District (1928) by Honley-born academic Walter Edward Haigh.

Haigh, the son of farmer and innkeeper Walter Haigh and his wife Martha, was head of the English and History department at Huddersfield Technical College from 1890 to 1918.

His book has been digitised for the Huddersfield Exposed website thanks to Susan Hutson and Richard Noon.

An article by Janet Brennan notes that some of the words in Haigh’s glossary - including Baggins, nowt, gaffer and nosey - were later found in the fiction of JRR Tolkien, author of the Lord of the Rings.

In a foreword to Haigh’s book, Tolkien praised it as a “rich storehouse of the words and idioms of a specially interesting district.”

Here are a selection - see if you can translate them!