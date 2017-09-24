The video will start in 8 Cancel

Modern Yorkshire folk still know their 'bait' from their 'brass'.

But there is a wealth of Yorkshire dialect words which have fallen out of use - but should be resurrected.

God's Own County was settled by invaders from Norway and they language, Norse, had a huge influence on Yorkshire dialect.

As well as sounding amusing to modern ears some of these words have very specific meanings which cannot be expressed so concisely using present day English.

(Image: Flickr/nemone)

100 years ago a Tyke would have know the difference between his/her 'biggerstang' and 'ice-shoggles' - but can you?

Take our extinct Yorkshire words quiz.

Some other funny sounding (and useful) words:

collop - a large slice, or dollop of food

From the Swedish kalops

gawm - common sense

From gaumr, origin of the word gormless

gowk - a cuckoo

From gaukr

jannock - fair, right (justice)

From jamn

minnin-on - a snack to stave off hunger until a main meal

From minna (to remind)

rig-welted - describes a sheep which is stuck on its back

From hrygg (spine) and velte (overturn)

skeelbeease - a partition in a cowshed

From skelja (to divide)

slocken - to quench one's thirst

(Image: Flickr/Iain Farrell)

Related to modern Norwegian slokke (to quench)

Credits: The Viking Network.