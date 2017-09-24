Modern Yorkshire folk still know their 'bait' from their 'brass'.
But there is a wealth of Yorkshire dialect words which have fallen out of use - but should be resurrected.
God's Own County was settled by invaders from Norway and they language, Norse, had a huge influence on Yorkshire dialect.
As well as sounding amusing to modern ears some of these words have very specific meanings which cannot be expressed so concisely using present day English.
100 years ago a Tyke would have know the difference between his/her 'biggerstang' and 'ice-shoggles' - but can you?
Take our extinct Yorkshire words quiz.
Some other funny sounding (and useful) words:
collop - a large slice, or dollop of food
From the Swedish kalops
gawm - common sense
From gaumr, origin of the word gormless
gowk - a cuckoo
From gaukr
jannock - fair, right (justice)
From jamn
minnin-on - a snack to stave off hunger until a main meal
From minna (to remind)
rig-welted - describes a sheep which is stuck on its back
From hrygg (spine) and velte (overturn)
skeelbeease - a partition in a cowshed
From skelja (to divide)
slocken - to quench one's thirst
Related to modern Norwegian slokke (to quench)
Credits: The Viking Network.