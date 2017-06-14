The video will start in 8 Cancel

There are plenty of familiar faces in Channel 4's new drama Ackley Bridge - but can you tell who the actors are from their own school pictures?

The drama is set in a fictional Yorkshire Mill town and centres around the merging of schools which brings a clash cultures for the largely divided white and Asian communities.

Pupils from Trinity Academy, North Halifax Grammar School, Crossley Heath School and Calderdale College are reportedly featuring in the show.

The cast includes familiar faces including former EastEnders soap stars Paul Nicholls and Jo Joyner, Sunetra Sarker (Casualty and Brookside), Adil Ray (Citizen Khan) and Poppy Lee Friar (Eve).

And there may be some local faces in the mix as the show’s director, Penny Woolcock, is keen to nurture local talent.

See if you can recognise who they are in our quiz!