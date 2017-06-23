The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's been one year since the people of Great Britain voted to leave the European Union.

The British people backed Brexit (by 52% to 48%) and since then the talk of hard Brexit, Soft Brexit have dominated the headlines and conversations.

But how much do you know about the ins and outs of the whole event?

How many people casted their vote?

Who was the Prime Minister when Britain joined the EU?

When is the withdrawal process expected to be completed by?

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Test your knowledge as the long and eventful process of leaving the European Union continues, and don't forget that the test is suitable for both Leavers and Remainers!