The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

You can't get away from politics at the moment - from constituency visits to leaders' debates, budgets to Brexit, it's everywhere.

And the constant noise means it can be hard to break through and find out where you actually stand.

As of lunchtime today, pollsters are saying 44% of voters are intending to vote for the Tories; 36% for Labour, 7% Lib Dems, 4% for UKIP and 2% for the Green Party.

They had predicted a landslide win for the Tories - but it's looking as though the result might be a little closer than that.

If you're still undecided, our quiz might help you make up your mind.

The 25 questions are based on policies from the main parties' manifestos.

Take the quiz and see whose policies best fit with your values.