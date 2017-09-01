Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A racial justice charity has called for a key counter-terrorism initiative, Prevent, to be axed.

JUST Yorkshire’s independent report on the scheme concludes it is built on a foundation of Islamophobia and racism and must be closed immediately.

The report, produced by senior lecturer in social sciences at Leeds Beckett University, Dr Waqas Tufail, and Dr Bano Murtaja, a senior associate at Know Comment, was based on interviews with 36 Muslim individuals including activists, journalists, faith leaders and students.

Its findings concluded that Prevent is not only counter-productive, brewing a climate of self-censorship and fear. Worst of all its authors say it holds the entire Muslim community as collectively suspect, and is built on a robust foundation of Islamophobia.

Prevent aims to root out home-grown terrorists in the making through community cohesion work. It is being heavily implemented in Kirklees, with several council officials employed on Prevent contracts.

But it has been criticised by some, including Dewsbury-born Tory, Baroness Sayeeda Warsi, for stigmatising Muslims and focusing on the wrong things.

And JUST’s pleas are like to fall on deaf ears. On Wednesday Home Secretary Amber Rudd, a supporter of Prevent, visited Dewsbury to see for herself how well communities are integrating. She blasted teachers for trying to sabotage the Government’s anti-terror Prevent programme – saying it was vital to saving lives.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Writing in a national newspaper she told sneering critics to stop trying to “actively seek to undermine” efforts to stamp out radicalisation in the communities.

JUST says if the police lead for Prevent, Simon Cole’s recent comments regarding whether Prevent should be made mandatory comes to pass, this will mark a dangerous downhill turn on the civil liberties of British citizens.

Nadeem Murtuja, chairman of JUST Yorkshire, said: “I welcome and fully endorse the findings of our independent report on Prevent, which makes a crucial and timely contribution to public debate concerning counter terrorism policy.

“The forthcoming launch marks a momentous point in the life of JUST. Our resurgence provides a significant opportunity to realise the vision of the late civil rights leader Ratna Lachman, to expand our focus, share intelligence across the regions, and galvanise Yorkshire, particularly in a post-Brexit world.”

Co-author Dr Tufail said: “Our report has engaged with grassroots perspectives and has highlighted the many harms of Prevent, particularly those impacting on Muslim minorities.”