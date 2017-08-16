Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man made threats to blow up police officers as they tried to arrest him.

Andrew Wilson hurled racist abuse at the three male officers and warned: “I’ll bomb you the f*** up.”

The 30-year-old struggled with the officers as they tried to arrest him, refusing to be handcuffed because he didn’t want their “nasty white skin” touching his.

Wilson pleaded guilty to offences of resisting arrest and using racially-aggravated threatening behaviour.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard that on June 25 police were dispatched to a house in Myrtle Grove, Quarmby.

They arrested Wilson on suspicion of assault but he became obstructive as they tried to restrain him, prosecutor Ben Crosland said.

He told the Huddersfield court: “The defendant became abusive, threatening and racist towards the three officers.

“He said to them: ‘I might have a bomb on me, I’ll bomb you the f*** up you dumb f***s’.

“‘Don’t touch me you white f***, you white piece of s***- I don’t want to touch your nasty white skin.’”

Wilson admitted to the offences and said that throughout the day he had drunk loads of beer and brandy.

He described himself “an eight” on a drunk scale of one to 10 and his rowing with his girlfriend had caused police to be called.

He claimed to be “embarrassed and ashamed’ of his behaviour and admitted that others would have found his behaviour “scary and horrible.”

The court heard that Wilson, of Lowerhouses Road in Quarmby, had a problem with alcohol as well as possible mental health issues.

His last conviction was for assaulting his mum and he admitted that his drinking played a part in this.

District Judge Michael Fanning told him: “If you flip this around and these officers spoke to you by referring to your skin you would have been outraged.

“I have to conclude that this is out of character and explained by your drinking and I give you credit for co-operating with police once you calmed down.

“There is no room for racial intolerance in this country – we see far too much of it – but I can’t lock everybody up who offends me.”

Wilson was ordered to complete a community order with 20 days of rehabilitation activities.

He was fined £130 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and £85 court charge.