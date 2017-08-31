Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A racist thug who abused police and members of the public at Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival has been jailed.

Manaver Din hurled a shocking torrent of abuse at crowds enjoying the event then threatened to burn down the homes of police as they tried to arrest him.

Din, who had a history of racially aggravated hate crimes on his record, blamed his drinking problem.

He caught the attention of an off-duty police officer enjoying the festival in St George’s Square late on August 4.

Din appeared drunk and angry and the officer went to speak with him after he barged into a woman.

The 37-year-old responded by spitting at the officer’s bare leg, Kirklees magistrates heard.

Vanessa Jones, prosecuting, said: “The officer told Din that he’d just assaulted him and he told him: ‘F*** off you white b*****d.’

“He lunged towards the PC and made threats to towards the members of security staff as they tried to restrain him.

“Din was drunk and uncooperative and kicked out screaming ‘white b*****s’ and that the officers were trying to rape him.

“This attracted attention from a large number of members of the public and he started shouting towards them: ‘Go back to Jamaica you bitches.’”

As Din was placed into the back of a police van he threatened to police that he would: “F*** your mum and burn your home down with you in it.”

And then when he was led into the custody suite at the Castlegate station he called a female detention officer a “fat cow.”

Magistrates were told that Din, who appeared in court via a video link from HMP Leeds, had a history of racially-aggravated offending.

Zara Begum, mitigating, explained that her client had been agitated due to an earlier incident involved with a group of people and his behaviour then spiralled out of control.

She said that Din, of Ravenshouse Road in Dewsbury Moor, had battled with solvent and alcohol abuse following the breakdown of his marriage and this led to his offending.

Miss Begum addd: “He was very drunk and not thinking straight but accepts that he acted in an unacceptable manner and is remorseful.

“It was in a public gathering, at a food festival, and quite a serious incident because children and vulnerable people were present.”

Din pleaded guilty to offences of racially-aggravated assault and using threatening behaviour.

Jailing him for 24 weeks, magistrates told him that his offending showed a pattern of violence and threats with a racist element.

Chairwoman Catherine Beney said: “There’s an awful lot of aggravating factors, you were on licence and in drink.

“These offences took place when members of the community were sitting around and trying to enjoy themselves.”