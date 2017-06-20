Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Plans for a railway station serving Leeds-Bradford Airport (LBA) have moved a step closer.

Transport chiefs have given the green light for officials to compile an outline business case for building a rail station at the airport on the Leeds-Harrogate line.

It will provide a minimum half-hourly service to the region’s biggest airport.

Last week a meeting of West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s West Yorkshire & York Investment Committee was told that a new rail station could cost £25m.

It would include building two platforms with station facilities including waiting rooms, shelters, passenger information screens, lighting and ticket vending machines.

There will also be car parking and an interchange for airport shuttle buses.

It said the airport was one of the key assets that could help improve the economic performance of the Leeds City Region, which covers the Kirklees and Calderdale areas.

The airport’s Route to 2030 Strategic Development Plan unveiled earlier this year said LBA was pursuing a rail connection linking the airport with Leeds, Bradford, Harrogate and towns beyond.

Currently, the two nearest stations are at Guiseley and Horsforth – 2.7km and 3km respectively from the airport.

It said that based on Department for Transport projections, LBA had the potential to grow from 3.6m to 7.1m passengers a year, but added: “The ease by which a passenger can reach the airport is of importance when choosing a UK departure point.

“Airports must ensure that there is a choice of means of travel.”