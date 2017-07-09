Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

While thousands of rail users have been cursing strike action, one community has welcomed the lack of train passengers.

Some people in Marsden have hailed the lack of “Ale Trail” drinkers in the village this weekend.

The popular pub crawl uses the Manchester Victoria to Leeds route, often seeing large groups of rowdy drinkers descend on Marsden and Slaithwaite.

On community Facebook page ‘Marsden - a local place for local people’, many agreed they were enjoying the peace and quiet of a summer’s weekend without drunken boozers.

One said: “Lovely afternoon outside the Riverhead...no trains, I wish there was a strike every weekend.”

Another added: “It was lovely. We could take our village back. People drinking and not behaving like louts.”

Someone else said: “Same in Slaithwaite. Reminded me of why I moved to the valley.”

The Ale Trail has been beset by problems of violence, litter and bad behaviour.

A number of police crackdowns have been launched after villagers complained of people urinating in their gardens and in the back streets.

Locals have also complained of intimidating crowds on the trains scaring women and children.

The Northern Rail strike action continues today (Sun) and tomorrow with only 40% of services running.

The dispute has been sparked by Northern’s plans to do away with guards and introduce driver only trains.