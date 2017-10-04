Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A special fun day is to be held at one of Huddersfield’s best-loved pubs, the Sair Inn, almost exactly a year after its legendary founder Ron Crabtree’s death.

Ron bought the 19th century brewpub in 1982 and quickly began turning it into a local legend among Huddersfield’s real ale drinkers.

This weekend’s event is the closest Saturday to the anniversary of Ron’s passing.

The hostelry has continued thanks to the support of Ron’s daughter Helen and son Jim.

Ron was a true pioneer of the real ale revolution which has swept the country but Jim is not averse to providing a bit of mischief by having a special kegged beer for sale on the day called ‘Don’t tell Ron'.

Jim said: “We’ve made a start on the structural work upstairs but that has now been put on hold until the public area downstairs is up to standard.

“So far downstairs has been sympathetically restored and we’ve made good the decorations in keeping with the tradition of the pub as well as having the building rewired.

“We have also built a new storage facility outside to enable us to expand the conditioning storage by another 2,000 litres of beer!

“This will improve the condition of the beer further and ensure that the possibility of having beer running off is minimised.

“The outside has been redecorated and we are having the signs replicated and these will remain hand-painted wooden signs and may even be ready for the 7th.

“On the day itself we are hoping to have local folk/acoustic musicians throughout, a barbecue, (weather permitting), and possibly morris dancers.

“We will hopefully be launching a new kegged beer, which just for the day, we will be calling it ‘Don’t tell Ron’ as it is beer that Ron would not have given consideration to but for which there is a market at the moment.

“We have also introduced a range of gins and are seeing more female customers frequenting The Sair. All 10 beers remain on cask.

We have also managed to keep all the original staff employed as well as both me and my wife Joanne working nearly full time.

“We have increased our hours of opening and now open from 3pm Monday to Thursday and midday Friday to Sunday.”