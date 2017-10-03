Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Town fan Sean Lovell was in tears after an off-target Rajiv van La Parra shot hit him in the face and knocked him off his feet.

But now the Dutch-born winger is one of Sean’s favourite players after van La Parra handed him his match shirt after Saturday’s 4-0 drubbing by Spurs.

Six-year-old Sean was watching the pre-match warm-up when van La Parra hit a shot over the crossbar.

His dad David said: “The ball hit Sean right in the face. He was really distressed until van La Parra came over, gave him a kiss and said he was sorry.

“Sean just stopped crying straight away and couldn’t believe he was talking to a footballer. At the end of the match he gave Sean his shirt. He was really pleased and star struck. He couldn’t believe it.”

The Lovell family is hoping to frame the shirt as it’s a bit too big for Sean to wear.

David, who is a season card holder, first started watching Huddersfield Town in the Mick Buxton era when his family lived in Bradford.

He later moved to Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, with his job and now works as a postman and is married to Joanne.

Children Sean and Bethany, 11, are the only Terriers in their school.

“Sean thinks Steve Mounie is fantastic and he likes van La Parra,” added David.