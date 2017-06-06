The video will start in 8 Cancel

A local rapper is giving out free food on the streets of Huddersfield throughout June.

Zeeno Shortz, whose real name is Zishaan Faridi, began helping the town’s homeless in 2013 and in 2015 released a short documentary appealing for financial support.

Now the 25-year-old Muslim has started giving out free food on Friday nights and will continue doing so throughout Ramadan.

But he says it’s not just for Muslims.

“It’s about bringing people together and giving back to the community,” he said. “It’s not just for Muslims, it’s for homeless people too. They can get food while getting some shelter too.

“But with it being Ramadan, Muslims might want to come and get food to take home on time for breaking their fast.”

He sets up a tent, which was donated by Salma's Beauty Academy in Batley, outside Tesco in the town centre.

Food is donated by various local restaurants, including La Jawaab, Kabana and Snooty’s Pizza Bar, and varies from week to week.

It typically includes hot food such as samosas, pizzas and chicken and rice, snacks such as fruit and crisps and cold drinks.

“I did it for the first time last Friday and it was really successful,” Zeeno said.

“Lots of people came and the food was gone within about 40 minutes so I ended up closing up early.

“Not everyone wants to give so it’s been nice to see people helping, especially local businesses and the kids from Spark Skills who are helping me out.”

He plans on releasing another documentary about the project, which he dubbed ‘Everybody Eats’, at the end of the month.

The music artist, who went to Almondbury High School, has released two songs via his YouTube page, including one which pays tribute to the late Yassar Yaqub who was killed in a police shooting on the M62 earlier this year.

The next tent will be set up on June 9 from 8pm-10pm.