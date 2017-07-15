Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Yorkshire Water boss’ apology for the long delays suffered by motorists due to work being carried out in the Rastrick area has been criticised as “hollow”.

Richard Sears, the company’s director of communications, said how sorry he was for any inconvenience caused by the traffic lights on Clough Lane as the company needed to replace a large water meter.

Drivers have been stuck in queues at peak times due to the roadworks which sprung up on Monday and Yorkshire Water confirmed yesterday (Fri) that the three-way temporary traffic lights will still be in use over this weekend.

One male resident told the Examiner: “I read your story on the roadworks misery for commuters earlier this week which featured an apology by a Yorkshire Water boss and a promise the works would finish close of play on Wednesday (July 13).

“Since then there have been long periods where no-one has worked on it during the day.

“Today I have had to drive past it at 9am, 11am and now 1.45pm – all these times no-one has been present apart from a man from the traffic lights management company sitting on the wall.

“They have dug a second hole approximately five metres from the original hole. It appears the apology was hollow.”

Chelsea Johnson, campaigns advisor, Marketing and Campaigns from Yorkshire Water, said: “The reason there was nobody present during the day is because the work taking place on Clough Lane required the water mains turning off which meant the best time to work was through the night to minimise disruption to the water supply in customer’s homes.

“Our service partners, MUS, (Morrison Utility Services), will be working on the area over the weekend to prepare the area to be reinstated.

“The reinstatement work will take place on Monday and we plan for the area to be back to normal and the traffic management to be removed by close of play Tuesday,

“We’re sorry for delay in opening up the road and the inconvenience this is causing customers on their daily commutes.

“Thank you for bearing with us while the work takes place.”