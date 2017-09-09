Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

SPORTS fans whose cars clog streets during match days at the John Smith’s Stadium are being encouraged to spend a fiver to ensure roads are kept safe.

Volunteer staff at Rawthorpe Community Centre are offering reserved spaces in a secure car park monitored by a steward for £85 per season, or £5 per individual game.

They say it represents a good deal all round - especially for local residents whose homes look out onto roads that become impassable on match days.

The centre, on Brown Royd Avenue, has 18 spaces in its car park.

But whilst some are used by fans’ cars other vehicles continue to be parked haphazardly in the surrounding area. It’s a cause of constant frustration.

“We all love that Town are in the Premiership but the fans need to think of the residents around here,” said a spokeswoman.

“A few places including ourselves at the centre offer parking at low cost but the fans will not pay the price and are still blocking our roads and car parks.

“It can be really bad. Buses can’t get through and if there was a fire the fire engine wouldn’t have a chance.”

Spaces can be booked by calling Jayne on 07534 456646.