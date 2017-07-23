The video will start in 8 Cancel

Residents have described the terrifying moment a gunman opened fire in a quiet residential street.

Householders on Dalton Fold Road, Rawthorpe, heard several gunshots at around 7.30pm last night and then saw a car speeding from the scene towards Dalton.

The gunman left behind at least one bullet casing.

Police have described the shooting as a “targeted attack” and said no-one had been injured.

The road has been cordoned off as officers await the arrival of forensic staff.

One resident, who asked not to be named, said: “It was scary. I heard loud bangs - I don’t know how many. I have lived on here for many years and things like this don’t normally happen.”

Another resident added: “I heard a couple of gunshots, came out of the house and saw a black car speeding off down Rawthorpe Lane.”

An elderly woman said: “We heard three bangs. My husband looked out and saw a car going round the corner on two wheels. One of the bangs was right outside our house.

“It’s disgusting that this has happened. In the past we have had problems with people selling drugs.”

A man in his 50s said: “Shooting a gun in the street is crazy - innocent folk can get hurt. Just down the road from here it is quite prolific for drug dealing.”

Police said no arrests had been made and inquiries were continuing.