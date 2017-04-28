Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The mother of a six-year-old girl has revealed the heartwarming letter her daughter wrote to MP Holly Lynch.

Bess Reynolds wrote to the Halifax MP to wish her luck in the general election.

The articulate youngster, who is the daughter of Stalybridge MP Jonathon Reynolds, told Holly to “create your dreams and make them come true.”

The letter was posted by mum Claire who said she was Holly’s “biggest fan.”

Bess wrote: “Good luck in your general election. I really hope you win because you are clever and lovely. Make your heart against the torys [sic].

“Find the motion in your body. Stand up for your rights. Let your voice find the words. Create your dreams and make them come true!”

Dad Jonathon also shared the letter and wrote: “I will admit I am my daughter’s second favourite MP.”

Holly is the Labour MP for Halifax and is re-standing in the June election.

The seat is thought to be a prime target for the Conservative Party, after Ms Lynch won by a slim majority of around 400 votes in the 2015 general election.