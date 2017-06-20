Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Up to 10,000 people are expected at a party in the park, organisers say.

And Britain’s Got Talent contestant Audley Buckle who sang ‘ Chicken and Chips ’ will be at Greenhead Park this Saturday for the Hands Off HRI event.

Jackie Murphy, chair of media for the official Hands Off HRI group , said they hope to unite thousands of members of the public, campaigners and NHS staff, nurses, junior doctors and more.

The objective is to raise public awareness of the campaign against the proposed reconfiguration of local NHS provision in Greater Huddersfield and Calderdale and provide a fantastic experience for people of all ages and varying musical tastes.

She said: “Party in the Park is our flagship event and our way of saying thank you to the public of Huddersfield for their continued support.”

Bands who will play at the event include: Vital Statistix; Bravado Cartel; Fiery Biscuits; Helter Skelter; Days of Riot; Six Months in Mexico and; Band of Oz.

The Golcar Brass Band, Huddersfield Thai Boxing and Reach Performing Arts will also keep the audience entertained, as well as a Punch and Judy puppet show. There will be food and gift stalls, along with fairground rides, a climbing wall, zorb balls and bungee trampolines.

The free event begins at noon and finishes at 9pm.