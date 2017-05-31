Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hundreds of people will get their running shoes on for the Run Huddersfield Festival this weekend which includes a marathon.

Organisers are urging people to come along and cheer the participants in three races this Sunday (June 4).

The races – a full marathon, a half-marathon and a family fun run – will get underway from the Huddersfield YMCA complex at Laund Hill, Salendine Nook.

Event organisers TeamOA Ltd, based at Birchencliffe, are also creating a summer fete fell with food and drink, stalls, bands and a bouncy castle for spectators at the New Hey Road venue.

The full marathon and half-marathon will both start at 10am with the family fun run beginning at 10.45am. All three races start and finish at Laund Hill.

The marathon runners will be led out by a motor cycle from Whiteknights Yorkshire Blood Bikes – which is one of the four official charities for the event along with Holme Valley Mountain Rescue, Ruddi’s Retreat and Shabang Inclusive Learning.

Wane Law, of TeamOA, said: “As a dedicated runner myself I know the value of support and things of interest along the route, especially when it starts to hurt!

“It really does make a big difference to have people cheering you on as you run. We are hoping many people will turn out along the course and give their support to the participants. The long range forecast isn’t too bad so please line the route and give them your encouragement!”

The full and half-marathons share the first nine miles of the course, including the brutal mile four miles up Stainland Dean and Steele Lane, then past Scammonden Dam and up again to Pole Moor.

The full marathon then heads through Slaithwaite and Marsden before returning on the Narrow Canal past Westwood and Titanic Mills, into Chapel Hill and through the Huddersfield University campus before the final uphill three-mile push through Paddock and Longwood back to the YMCA.

There are several feed stations along the route, including the last one in University Square on the campus. Wane said it was hoped the feed stations wold become “natural gathering places” for people in the area. They are at Salendine Nook, Scammonden, Rocking Stone Hill, Slaithwaite, Marsden and the university,

The short family fun run will take place at the YMCA.

The organisers have produced a race day guide at spark.adobe.com/page/mFs7ur2HIyec4/

Latest information is also available at www.facebook.com/RunHudds or www.runhuddersfield.com