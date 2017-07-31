Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The rebuilding of Elland Bridge is to be celebrated in a new exhibition.

Photographer Mike Bentley chronicled the restoration of the 19th century structure, which was catastrophically damaged in the 2015 Boxing Day floods. It re-opened in February this year following a £5m demolition and reconstruction.

Mike, from Huddersfield, visited the bridge more than a hundred times, taking in excess of 2,500 photographs. Now presented in chronological order, his images form the core of ‘After the Flood: Rebuilding Elland Bridge’, which opens at Smith Art Gallery in Brighouse at 2pm on August 12.

Mike said he became fascinated with the complexities of what goes into the building of a new bridge and it was then that he decided to record the rebuilding works through photography.

“Initially I visited the bridge out of interest to see what was going on. As the demolition of the old bridge progressed, its original structure was revealed and I became interested in how the bridge must have been built all those years ago without the use of modern excavators and cranes.”

A spokeswoman for Calderdale Council described the image of damaged Elland Bridge as “one of the most iconic of the Calderdale floods.”

The exhibition runs until November 11.