Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Record numbers of secondary pupils in Kirklees are being suspended for attacking teachers.

Government figures revealed that there were 94 fixed term exclusions last year for physical assaults on adults in their schools – up from 64 the previous year and representing the highest number for almost a decade.

By comparison suspensions in Calderdale fell to seven, the lowest number for at least 10 years.

Statistics for 2015/16 released by the Department for Education showed four permanent exclusions of primary pupils in Calderdale and eight in Kirklees, with 317 and 545 fixed term exclusions respectively.

Secondary pupils were expelled from Calderdale schools 25 times and from Kirklees schools 38 times, and suspended on 1,120 and 2,864 occasions respectively.

Across England, the number of permanent exclusions across all state-funded primary, secondary and special schools rose from 5,795 to 6,685, corresponding to around 35.2 permanent exclusions PER DAY.

The rate of permanent exclusions across all state-funded primary, secondary and special schools also increased slightly, up to eight pupils per 10,000.

More than 80% of permanent exclusions occurred in secondary schools: 17 pupils per 10,000.

The rate of permanent exclusions stayed the same in primary schools and decreased in special schools. However the number of fixed period exclusions across all state-funded primary, secondary and special schools increased to around 1,790 permanent exclusions per day.

A Kirklees Council spokesman said: “The overall rise in exclusions from Kirklees schools is in line with the national picture for 2015/16.

“However, it’s important to note that the data also shows Kirklees was below the national rate for permanent exclusions.

“More recent data shows the number of permanent exclusions from local schools dropped by 25% in 2016/17.

“This is due to the strong partnerships between the local authority and the Kirklees family of schools. We work together closely on a number of behaviour initiatives, ensuring that wherever possible we find an alternative solution to permanent exclusion.”