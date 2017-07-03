Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Actor and Huddersfield Town fan Reece Dinsdale is a proud dad after his teenage son’s Wembley-inspired artwork caught the club’s eye.

The West Yorkshire-born thespian was thrilled when son Luca, 13, gave him an abstract painting of the Championship play-off final at Wembley as a Father’s Day gift.

After posting a photograph of the painting on Twitter, it was widely shared and came to the attention of Town chairman Dean Hoyle who has agreed that 100 prints of Luca’s painting can be sold in the club shop.

Reece tweeted: “Dean Hoyle himself sanctioned the sale of 100 prints of this (painting) in @htafcdotcom’s shop. Details to follow soon. #Proud Dad”

He said Luca had decided he wanted to donate 80% of any money he makes to the Town Foundation.

The decision to stock them in the club shop was helped along by Tony Charlton, of Huddersfield firm Barden Print, who agreed to turn the painting into prints.

Reece thanked Tony for his kind gesture on Twitter, saying: “You are about to make one young man (and his ageing father) extremely happy. Thank you.”

Town fans praised Luca’s painting skills.

Twitter user Thrice Champions – @HTAFCPodcast – said: “Much better than a lot of football art I’ve seen.”

Simon Blower added: “Great stuff! Top lad...Top Dad.”