A teenager is delighted to have her assistance dog back home.

Lottie Wilcocks was left devastated after her dog Velvet went missing last week.

But she has now been found trapped in a derelict factory after a passer by heard her barking.

She is hungry but well and happy to be home.

Black Labrador Velvet, who previously won a prize at Crufts for her loyalty to pal Lottie Wilcocks, went missing while on a canal walk between Elland and Brighouse on Wednesday evening.

Seven-year-old Velvet has been described as a “lifeline” to the Elland teenager, who has been in a wheelchair after she was born with spina bifida and hydrocephalus.

Lottie, a talented wheelchair athlete and aspiring Paralympian, is delighted to be reunited with Velvet.