Huddersfield Town’s long-serving kit man Andy Brook normally avoids the limelight but he took centre stage in St George’s Square – thanks to generous boss David Wagner.

Head coach Wagner pulled the reluctant backroom worker onto the stage on Tuesday afternoon and then chanted ‘Brooky, Brooky, Brooky’ as he hailed him as a key man at the club.

It was almost a bit too much to bear for Andy, 40, who has been kitman since 1999 and was dreading being called onto the stage.

“The boss (David Wagner) said I’d been here a long time and that I work really hard and that I am always in the background. When he started saying ‘Brooky, Brooky, Brooky’ I thought ‘oh no’.

“I was backstage with my two girls (Millie, four, and Isla, 21 months) and was hoping he wouldn’t say my name! But it was nice to be talked about in that way.”

Andy praised Wagner for creating a spirit of togetherness among players, staff and their families.

“He is very big on togetherness, especially with families and kids. He is a good guy and very approachable.”

Andy said the weekend in Wembley had been an “unbelievable” experience.

“We stayed at the Hilton near the ground and since Saturday the Town fans were around. Driving the team bus past Town fans was unbelievable really.”

When Christopher Schindler put the penalty away to seal promotion, Andy said his overriding emotion was just of pure relief, having been a Town fan through many ups and downs over the decades.

Life in the Premier League will be very different for him as kit man, he says.

“I think more players will want to be swapping shirts with Manchester United players and others. I think the Burnley kit man has to reprint 20 shirts after every game. And Man City lose 32 shirts a game.

“At the moment we lose two or three shirts some weeks and some times we don’t lose any, which is a great day for me.”

When shirts are swapped, he has to get new ones printed and the club has another bill to pay.

Asked about fixtures he is looking forward to, Andy said he was spoiled for choice.

There are not many that I am not looking forward to. Going to the Manchester clubs and Arsenal (will be good). And my other half’s dad is a Tottenham fan. But every game will be good in this league.”

Andy has been at the club 25 years is Town’s first and only kitman. He has served under 16 different managers.