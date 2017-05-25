Police are currently dealing with an incident in Moldgreen.
A road in the village has been closed off with police tape as officers tackle the incident.
Police have not confirmed what is happening but an eyewitness reported seeing a knife and described the scene as a 'standoff'.
The witness said some people had been hurt in the incident, suffering cuts. It is unclear what injuries they have suffered at the moment.
We have a reporter heading to the scene and are awaiting confirmation from the police on what has happened.