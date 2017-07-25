Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents whose homes look onto a secluded space say they are sick of it being a dumping ground for fly-tippers and drug abusers.

Among the items regularly dumped on quiet Portland Place, a triangle of land between Portland Street, Trinity Street and Fitzwilliam Street in Huddersfield are drugs paraphernalia including used syringes, plus household waste, building materials and rubble.

Now locals are urging police and Kirklees Council to deal with the problem once and for all to ensure children’s safety and the health of the surrounding community.

One man, a 44-year-old father of children aged from two years to 18, said the problem was out of control.

“Rubbish is now being dumped on top of rubbish,” said the man, who asked to remain anonymous. “It’s not an exaggeration to say that this has been going on for years and years and years. The council and the police need to do something. It is not safe. Syringes are being dumped in bushes where children play. I have had enough.”

The resident said meagre street lighting and the out-of-the-way nature of the site meant it was a magnet for fly-tippers. And he claimed brazen drug dealers driving expensive cars carry out transactions in broad daylight, with some users even lying on nearby benches as they inject themselves.

Students from nearby Greenhead College also use the site. Although they were identified and warned off by senior staff they still return on a daily basis.

“We would like CCTV cameras to be installed and for signs to be put up warning people they will be prosecuted,” said the resident. “The fly tipping is bad but it’s just the tip of the iceberg. The council’s attitude seems to be that they don’t have to live with it so they’re not concerned. It’s very frustrating.”

Clr Andrew Cooper promised to raise concerns with the police and to investigate whether mobile CCTV cameras might be installed to monitor the area.

“There have been attempts made to make this into a nice place but there are constant issues with the area. It’s a place where people who might want to be out of sight might go, like fly-tippers.

“The important thing is to try and catch people in the act and that there are prosecutions. The dumping of rubbish is a large part of my mailbag. I will report it to police and ask for the place to be patrolled.”