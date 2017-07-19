Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of four bronze plaques listing the names of Shepley men who served in the two world wars has been removed temporarily.

The plaque has been taken down for safekeeping after residents noticed it had been loosened – possibly by someone planning to return later to steal it.

Shepley woman Dinah Bentley said the plaque – one of four on the memorial that stands at the top of the local recreation ground, off Firth Street – had been prised away from the stone.

She said: “There was no way it could have come lose on its own.”

She said staff at Shepley First School had reported seeing a man walking across the recreation ground with the plaque under his arm – but a little detective work revealed that the plaque was now in safekeeping.