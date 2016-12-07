Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents living opposite a burned-out former sports pavilion in Lockwood fear the remains of asbestos roof tiles could pose a health risk.

The building at Woodfield Park was destroyed last month in a mysterious fire. All that remains is the shell on top of a brick and concrete base.

People whose homes overlook the site say the remains of felt tiles contain asbestos dust that could spread across into neighbouring gardens.

Resident John Hobman said: “Now it has broken down that dust is lying on the concrete floor. It could be blown anywhere.

“I don’t want to be breathing that dust in the summer time. I don’t want to get cancer from it.”

Kirklees Council have been made aware of the potential problem but as yet no action has been taken to safeguard the site, which is widely used by children and dog walkers.

Sport has been played at Woodfield Park, on Meltham Road, for more than a century. Previously the complex – including a cricket field, football pitch, tennis courts and a bowling green as well as the dilapidated pavilion – was owned by West Yorkshire Police.

The site was sold in 2012 to Huddersfield Sporting Pride, the company owned by Huddersfield Giants chairman Ken Davy.

In a statement Giants corporate development director Chris Taylor said: “The club has put in an application to Kirklees for demolition and a professional contractor will be appointed in the New Year to deal with the fire damaged building.

“It will be demolished and the waste removed in accordance with Health and Safety Executive guidelines and procedures.”