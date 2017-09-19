Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents have told of their fears after finding out that sentencing of a convicted sex offender had been delayed again.

Scott Orme, 22, moved into a rented house in Holmebank Mews, Brockholes, shortly before he appeared in court charged with possessing sick images of children.

He later pleaded guilty and was ordered to sign the Sex Offenders’ Register and the case was adjourned for sentence.

Orme appeared again before Kirklees magistrates on Monday where the case was adjourned once more. The court was told he had been the subject of vigilante attacks.

Earlier this month residents organised a public meeting – attended by the police – to demand assurances that there was no risk to their children.

As many as 40 people attended the meeting.

Some people turned up at the court hearing on Monday in the hope of getting answers – but left with more questions.

The Examiner understands that Orme has now left Holmebank Mews – but residents are still concerned.

Registered childminder Jane Armitage, who runs her business from the street, said: “Everyone is still very worried.

“It’s frightening when we don’t really know what he has done and if he poses a risk. I have a duty of care to the children I am looking after.

“We are looking into having CCTV installed to make sure if the children are out in the garden they are extra safe.”

Mrs Armitage, 41, who has two teenage sons, added: “I don’t know how it can be allowed for someone like that to live in such a family-orientated place.

“The street used to be constantly full of children, now you hardly see any playing out.”

Another man, who asked not to be named, told the Examiner parents needed answers and added: “Since this happened the place has been like a ghost town. It’s awful.

“It spoiled the back end of the summer holidays and changed the environment. Kids don’t play out anymore.”

Orme was convicted of possessing indecent images of children. The small number of photographs included two falling into the most serious category A, which involves penetrative sex.

The court has been asked to impose a Sexual Harm Prevention Order but the conditions still have to be agreed.

In the meantime Orme is banned from having unsupervised contact with any child aged under 18 as part of his conditional bail.