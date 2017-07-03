Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents on a Colne Valley road woke to find the street had been cut off by roadworks – with no prior notice.

Engineers moved in at Radcliffe Road, which connects Slaithwaite and Golcar, to fix a burst pipe on Monday morning.

The road was blocked at both ends, with cars unable to come in or out.

One woman, who lives on the street, said: “It’s disgusting. There are elderly residents who have been left unable to go out for food or pick up their pensions.

“Access is blocked so the one bus an hour that we do get now can’t come through.

“People have just been left stranded and no-one’s been told anything.”

D & M Utilities, who were contracted on behalf of Yorkshire Water, were called out at dawn after a member of the public reported a water leak.

A spokeswoman for Yorkshire Water said: “In cases of emergency leaks, we need to act quick and unfortunately can’t warn residents in advance about any road closures.

“A permit has been gained from Kirklees Council to carry out the works on Radcliffe Road from July 3 to July 7, but we are aware this is a main road and are trying to work as quickly as possible to fix the problem and re-open the road.”