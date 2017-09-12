Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Friends and well-wishers have paid tribute to a schoolboy’s bravery after his life was cut short by a rare and aggressive cancer.

Dozens of people have posted words of comfort on social media to the family of Cristiano Sousa, nine, whose fight against cancer touched the hearts of thousands of people.

Cristiano died on Sunday evening surrounded by family members.

His parents, Ewa Sitkowska and Orlando Sousa, had earlier thanked people who had made donations towards controversial medical treatment in the United States .

More than £48,000 had been raised on the Go Fund Me page. A decision on what to do with the money will be made at a later date.

On Tuesday his family announced that his funeral would take place this Saturday at 9pm at the Our Lady of Czestochwa Church on Fitzwilliam Street, Huddersfield. It will be followed by cremation at the Park Wood Crematorium, Elland , at 10.30am.

A family statement said: “Family flowers only, donations can be made in memory of Cristiano to Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice who have been of great support during this time.”

More than 400 people have left tributes to Cristiano on the Examiner’s Facebook page.

Jenna Keating said: “RIP little man. You will be missed by all your class mates at school and everyone else. So glad I got to meet you and your family.”

Emma Bowker added: “Truly heartbreaking...RIP little man...You will be missed by everyone at school. My thoughts go out to your family and friends at this sad time xxx.”

Joanne Devlin posted: “How devastating for such a young boy to have to battle this illness - it’s so tragic. May the angels wrap you safe in their wings and soar high into paradise. Deepest condolences to all who knew such a little soldier.”

Audrey Hamon said: “So sorry for your loss. May you find strength in the knowledge of so many people who care and sending you their condolences and their love. RIP little Cristiano.”

Pam Curran added: “Rest in peace Cristiano, brave little soul. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Emma Jackson added: “Heartbreaking news. Thoughts are with Cristiano’s family and friends. Rest in Peace brave one.”