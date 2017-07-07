Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pensioner has been jailed for three years for historic sex offences against a girl in the 1970s.

Retired builder Philip Croisdale, 78, of Water Royd Crescent, Mirfield was convicted by a jury after a trial at Leeds Crown Court of five offences of indecent assault and three of indecency with a child.

Appearing today (Friday) for sentence Judge Neil Clark said the offences centred around four incidents when he was trusted to look after the girl when he was in his 30s.

He said: “The fact she reported this matter to the police many years after they happened shows the ongoing affect and ongoing trauma this type of abuse causes.”

The judge said it was obvious to those who deal with such cases regularly that it was not only the physical effects but that emotional and psychological effects could also be long-lasting.

The jury heard the girl was aged 11 when the first offence occurred. She was alone with Croisdale and he got her to touch him sexually while fondling her breasts.

On another occasion he tried to touch the girl’s genital area over her clothing.

Simon Batiste, representing Croisdale, said he had led an otherwise hard-working and unblemished life and was concerned about the impact of a jail sentence on his wife.

The judge said he had taken into consideration that Croisdale had health problems with his heart, circulation and kidney.

“I have to balance that against the long term effect of your offending on the victim,” he said.

He ordered Croisdale to register as a sex offender for life.