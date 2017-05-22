Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A retired nurse says she was so frightened by a man and a woman who appeared to be “stalking” her she failed to spot her dog’s poo and ended up with a £75 litter fine.

Mrs Liz Cwalina, 60, of Golcar, spoke out after reading the Examiner’s report on the company which hands out litter fines in Kirklees was the subject of a TV documentary on Monday night.

The Panorama investigation, Inside the Litter Police, saw a reporter go undercover to expose the controversial techniques employed by staff at private firm Kingdom.

The programme showed how more and more people are ending up being fined through contravening the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

Liz said: “A couple of weeks ago I was walking my dogs, Henry, Ruby and Heidi, at Leeds Road playing fields.

“As I walked along the edge of the field next to the canal I became aware that someone was following me including a woman, I now know, was enforcement officer Hayley Butler.

“I kept turning round and the two people who were about 50 metres behind me would then disappear into the bushes.

“At the time I was seriously frightened. I was on my own, there was nobody around and I was a long way from the car park.

“I thought it was either someone who wanted to steal the dogs (they are whippets and are sometimes stolen for use in racing or hunting) or a sexual pervert.

“Imagine my surprise then when I changed direction out into the middle of the field and was approached by a pair who identified themselves as enforcement officers and said they were giving me a fixed penalty fine as one of my dogs had fouled at the edge of the field.

“I asked them to show me and it was true. I had been so preoccupied with the situation I’ve described that I hadn’t noticed. I’m a responsible dog owner. Already that morning I had picked up two dog poos, (which they said they had seen), they must have been watching me for ages.

“This is very frustrating because my dog did foul and there doesn’t seem to be anything I can do about it.

“A warning would have been sufficient. When they told me what had happened I picked up the poo and I didn’t argue with them about it. It seems ironic that their presence and odd behaviour were what caused the problem in the first place.

“I contacted them and told them I can’t afford the fine and they have given me extra time to pay but they say that they are satisfied that the fixed penalty notice was appropriate. I explained about being followed but the Kingdom team leader who replied made no comment about that. Then I saw Panorama and it became clear that this is the way this company operates. It’s their fault it happened. Without them frightening me I would have picked it up.”

Kingdom provided no comment.