A retired police officer from Huddersfield and his nephew have become the first team to canoe the full length of the British coast.

Colin Skeath and nephew David Gould-Duff have completed a full circumnavigation of the country in a nine week trip to raise money for Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice.

The two completed the 2,500 mile clockwise trip with aching arms on Monday.

Together they have raised more than £2,100 for the Brackenhall-based hospice .

Colin, who recently retired as a police officer in Calderdale, described it as an “immense challenge” when they set off in the Swift Temagami from Loch Sunart on the west coast in April.

The two battled heavy currents, strong winds and forceful waves on the arduous trip, but were supported by Colin’s wife Katrina and their dogs Gonzo and Tyke.

Posting on their Facebook page Canoe Around Britain, Katrina said: “The circle is complete”

“Colin and Davis have successfully completed the first ever circumnavigation of mainland Britain by open canoe, 86 days after they set off from Strontian at the end of April.”

She added: “Right now I’m going to sit here feeling extremely proud of my amazing husband and nephew.”