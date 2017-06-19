Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A retired teacher lashed out at two police officers called to help him, a court heard.

They attended at Eugene Maldryk’s home in Halifax Road, Lindley, when his daughter became concerned about his behaviour.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard that an initial discussion between the 65-year-old and the officers quickly spiralled out of control.

Maldryk pushed one of the women in the shoulder while her colleague had her hair pulled and the frames of her glasses bent out of place.

He pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting a constable acting in the execution of her duty.

In mitigation Daniel Smith explained that Maldryk lives with his daughter who cares for him. He had suffered strokes which left him with sight and mobility issues and his daughter has sought the assistance of a mental health team.

Mr Smith explained that police attended at his home out of concern but Maldryk had little recollection of the incident.

District Judge Michael Fanning told him: “You can’t behave this way towards police officers there only with your best interests at heart.

“They clearly didn’t deserve the violence you showed towards them - you have to treat officers with the appropriate respect.”

Maldryk was ordered to pay both officers £100 compensation, a £200 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.