Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The most expensive residential properties sold in Kirklees and Calderdale this March can be revealed.

According to statistics provided by the Land Registry, the top ten prices paid ranged from £336,000 to £610,000, with four properties going for over half-a-million pounds each.

Combined, the fees paid for the properties total £4,453,000 - which pales in comparison to similar statistics from the Greater London area.

Their top ten - also compiled by the Land Registry - ranges from £7,500,000 for a two bed terraced maisonette in Westminster, to £11,250,000 for a seven bed townhouse in the borough of Kensington and Chelsea, and reaches a staggering £191,924,000 when combined.

An all too timely reminder of the wealth disparity prevalent between the north and south, £4,453,000 is not a small amount of money - but at just 2.32% of the total dished out around 200-miles down from here, there's no questioning which end of the country is the more affluent.

10) 70 HUDDERSFIELD ROAD, BRIGHOUSE, CALDERDALE, WEST YORKSHIRE, HD6 3RD (£336,000)

- Detached house, 6 bedrooms.

9) NORTH RAMSDEN FARM, RAMSDEN LANE, TODMORDEN, CALDERDALE, WEST YORKSHIRE, OL14 7RS (£345,000)

- Grade II listed semi-detached house, 3 bedrooms.

8) BROW COTTAGE, BEESTONLEY LANE, STAINLAND, HALIFAX, CALDERDALE, WEST YORKSHIRE, HX4 9PN (£345,000)

- Semi-detached house, three bedrooms, 3 bathrooms.

7) 6 PENNINE GROVE, TODMORDEN, CALDERDALE, WEST YORKSHIRE, OL14 8AU (£397,000)

- Detached house, five bedrooms, 3 bathrooms.

6) 1 OASTLER GROVE, MIRFIELD, KIRKLEES, WEST YORKSHIRE, WF14 0JB (£400,000)

- Detached house, 6 bedrooms.

5) 6 CROSS LANE, STOCKSMOOR, HUDDERSFIELD, KIRKLEES, WEST YORKSHIRE, HD4 6XH (£440,000)

- Detached house, four bedrooms.

4) 67 STATION LANE, BIRKENSHAW, BRADFORD, KIRKLEES, WEST YORKSHIRE, BD11 2JE (£520,000)

- Detached house.

3) SQUIRREL BARN, WOOD LANE, SOWERBY BRIDGE, CALDERDALE, WEST YORKSHIRE, HX6 1NE (£525,000)

- Four bedroom barn conversion.

2) BANKFIELD, COLDHILL LANE, NEW MILL, HOLMFIRTH, KIRKLEES, WEST YORKSHIRE, HD9 7JX (£535,000)

- Detached house, fiver bedrooms.

1) FINTHORPE, 245, FLEMINGHOUSE LANE, HUDDERSFIELD, KIRKLEES, WEST YORKSHIRE, HD5 8TY (£610,000)

- Grade II listed Georgian Manor House, five bedrooms.