The most expensive residential properties sold in Kirklees and Calderdale this March can be revealed.
According to statistics provided by the Land Registry, the top ten prices paid ranged from £336,000 to £610,000, with four properties going for over half-a-million pounds each.
Combined, the fees paid for the properties total £4,453,000 - which pales in comparison to similar statistics from the Greater London area.
Their top ten - also compiled by the Land Registry - ranges from £7,500,000 for a two bed terraced maisonette in Westminster, to £11,250,000 for a seven bed townhouse in the borough of Kensington and Chelsea, and reaches a staggering £191,924,000 when combined.
An all too timely reminder of the wealth disparity prevalent between the north and south, £4,453,000 is not a small amount of money - but at just 2.32% of the total dished out around 200-miles down from here, there's no questioning which end of the country is the more affluent.
10) 70 HUDDERSFIELD ROAD, BRIGHOUSE, CALDERDALE, WEST YORKSHIRE, HD6 3RD (£336,000)
- Detached house, 6 bedrooms.
9) NORTH RAMSDEN FARM, RAMSDEN LANE, TODMORDEN, CALDERDALE, WEST YORKSHIRE, OL14 7RS (£345,000)
- Grade II listed semi-detached house, 3 bedrooms.
8) BROW COTTAGE, BEESTONLEY LANE, STAINLAND, HALIFAX, CALDERDALE, WEST YORKSHIRE, HX4 9PN (£345,000)
- Semi-detached house, three bedrooms, 3 bathrooms.
7) 6 PENNINE GROVE, TODMORDEN, CALDERDALE, WEST YORKSHIRE, OL14 8AU (£397,000)
- Detached house, five bedrooms, 3 bathrooms.
6) 1 OASTLER GROVE, MIRFIELD, KIRKLEES, WEST YORKSHIRE, WF14 0JB (£400,000)
- Detached house, 6 bedrooms.
5) 6 CROSS LANE, STOCKSMOOR, HUDDERSFIELD, KIRKLEES, WEST YORKSHIRE, HD4 6XH (£440,000)
- Detached house, four bedrooms.
4) 67 STATION LANE, BIRKENSHAW, BRADFORD, KIRKLEES, WEST YORKSHIRE, BD11 2JE (£520,000)
- Detached house.
3) SQUIRREL BARN, WOOD LANE, SOWERBY BRIDGE, CALDERDALE, WEST YORKSHIRE, HX6 1NE (£525,000)
- Four bedroom barn conversion.
2) BANKFIELD, COLDHILL LANE, NEW MILL, HOLMFIRTH, KIRKLEES, WEST YORKSHIRE, HD9 7JX (£535,000)
- Detached house, fiver bedrooms.
1) FINTHORPE, 245, FLEMINGHOUSE LANE, HUDDERSFIELD, KIRKLEES, WEST YORKSHIRE, HD5 8TY (£610,000)
- Grade II listed Georgian Manor House, five bedrooms.