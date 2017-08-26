Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

How well do you know the tactics used by cyber criminals and other fraudsters?

Here are some of the scams revealed in reports sent to West Yorkshire Police by the National Fraud Intelligence Bureau (NFIB), published after a Freedom of Information request.

1 Fake postboxes

Fake external post boxes are placed on properties to obtain the occupant’s post. Victims may notice their letter boxes have been taped or glued shut, encouraging the postman to use the fake one. Financial details are used to open bank or credit card accounts, obtaining a new PIN or increasing overdrafts.

2 Phantom debt

Victims are told there is an unpaid debt which needs payment immediately to prevent a bailiff attending. The debt does not exist and the suspect is not calling from a Crown or County Court. Payments are requested by bank transfer.

3 NHS staff tax rebate fraud

Staff are targeted by Tax Rebate companies. Using their permission to contact HMRC, the company obtains the rebate but keeps the money.

4 Online pet sales scam

Sellers advertise on online auction sites and request advanced payment for the pet, along with charges for transport and fees, yet no pet is delivered.

5 Lithium investment con

Fraudsters cold-call people using fake company names to encourage them to invest in lithium-related shares.

6 Chief Executive Officer (CEO) fraud

Suspects impersonate genuine CEOs, contacting finance staff in the business and instigating money transfers out of business accounts.

7 European distribution fraud

A serious and increasing threat to UK retailers, wholesalers and the public. Suspects, impersonating UK retailers, order goods with wholesalers on credit. Goods are delivered to large multi-occupancy storage facilities in the UK where they are collected and moved.

8 Friday fraud

Organised criminals target businesses who deal with large sums of cash. Suspects contact the victim by phone stating they are from the victim’s bank and there is an issue regarding a virus and/or fraudulent transaction on their account and asks security questions.

In order to convince victims of their legitimacy the suspect spoofs the bank telephone number and is also able to refer to genuine transactions made in respect of the victim’s business account, as well as name staff members.

The suspect persuades the victim to make ‘test payments’ which the victim believes are for no value but are instead for large sums.

9 Film production fraud

Victims are offered the chance to invest in various film productions, with a 48% return after paying an advanced fee. When victims have returned the suspect’s phone call, they are informed that some of the companies have gone into liquidation and that, as the victim was not on the list of investors, they are unable to reclaim their investment.

10 Land investment in Africa and Brazil

Victims are mostly men between 45 and 70. Suspect companies offer to purchase a plot of land abroad which can be sold for construction development in return for a high profit. Victims have paid a bond but the return on their investment is minimal.

11 Recovery fraud on time-shares and holiday clubs

Fraudsters clone details of legitimate insolvency administrators and contact victims of previous frauds purporting to be able to recover previously lost funds.

12 Flipping

Victims in their 20s have been contacted by suspects via social media, or have ‘discovered’ the suspect’s social media profiles and made contact themselves. The suspects proclaim to be able to ‘flip’ the victims’ money – a slang term that means turning a small amount of money into a large profit (normally 10x the amount ‘invested’) within a short space of time.

13 Pension transfers into Cape Verde hotel investments

Cold callers ask victims to transfer their pension early in order to invest in Cape Verde property. Fraudulent pension companies require victims to open a Limited Company account with a bank using the victim’s personal details.

14 Rental fraud

Suspects advertise properties for rent online, via platforms such as Gumtree or using a false website, and rush the victim into providing money before viewing the property.

15 Lycamobile Lottery scams

Victims are contacted by phone (text or call) by someone purporting to be Lycamobile and informed they have won £50,000 in a random ballot. Suspects may call from Pakistan and possibly speak Hindi or Urdu. An admin fee of £500 is required to unlock the ‘winnings.’

16 Victims targeted by ‘friends’ requesting phone credit

Victims are contacted via text message from a ‘friend’ stating their are in hospital and need credit on their phone. They request the victim purchases a top-up voucher for £20 or £40. The most common friend name used is ‘Sarah’.