Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A bizarre list of items stolen from West Yorkshire Police in recent years include a £20,000 car, police-issue batons, handcuffs, underpants, shower gel – and a comb.

A list of police property stolen from various locations has been released this month after a Freedom of Information request.

In 2015, items listed as stolen included a £529 mountain bike taken in Leeds and computer equipment worth £1,500 taken in Wakefield.

Stolen in Ilkley were two laptops, one worth £700 and the other £800.

A haul of items stolen in Wakefield in 2015 included a pair of Lonsdale underpants, socks, shower gel/shampoo and a comb.

Last year a police baton was stolen in Huddersfield and a large amount of police kit was taken in Elland which included body armour worth £254, a police baton, handcuffs, police jacket, police-issue epaulettes, police shirts and trousers.

A car worth £20,000 is listed as being stolen in Bradford last year and a cycle valued at £1,500 was taken in Leeds.

Last year a ‘Buddi satellite tag’ – an emergency response device worth £350 – was taken in Huddersfield. The Leeds police HQ at Elland Road, Beeston, reported the theft of a door bell.

Police said the list of stolen property also included traceable assets left in ‘capture’ houses aimed at catching thieves in the act, although it said “all reasonable steps have been taken to identify and remove such records.

“However, it is likely that a number of the records listed below will pertain to ‘capture’ items.”