Police in West Yorkshire have used firearms equipped with specialist rounds to shoot out vehicle tyres on 10 occasions in the past three years.

The earliest incident recorded of the police tactic during the period was in December 2014 in Kirklees involving a firearms crime.

There was another incident in Kirklees in March 2015 involving a drugs offence.

Over the period there were three incidents in Leeds, according to the information released following a Freedom of Information request, as well as three incidents in Wakefield, and one each in Bradford and Manchester.

No-one was injured in any of the incidents.

West Yorkshire Police said: “Tyre deflation rounds are only deployed by specially trained officers utilising specific firearms and ammunition when authorised to do so for pre-planned events.

“Each occasions is subject to a specific assessment utilising the National Decision Making Model (NDM) and authorised by both a strategic firearms commander and also a tactical firearms commander both of whom are specially trained senior officers.”

Of the 33 forces across the UK that supplied information, 22 said they had no incidents of tyres being deflated using firearms over the past seven years.

According to national reports, shotguns are used at close range when using tyre deflation rounds.