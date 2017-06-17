Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Traders say they are working with police to fight crime after new figures revealed shops are the worst hotspots for criminal activity in Huddersfield.

The nine worst locations for crime in Huddersfield between January 2013 and January this year have been revealed by police following a Freedom of Information request.

Police revealed that the Asda store on Bradford Road had the highest number of crimes, with 458 offences reported over the four-year period.

The others locations were:

* Tesco on Viaduct Street with 391 reported crimes

* Boots on King Street with 346 crimes

* Primark on New Street with 325 crimes

* Sainsbury’s on Market Street with 286 crimes

* Tokyo nightclub on Queen Street with 235 crimes

* Camel Club in Byram Court with 230 crimes

* Huddersfield bus station with 225 crimes

* Co-op on Westbourne Road, Marsh with 214 crimes

A police spokesman said the offences recorded may have been committed inside or outside the stated location. The type of offences have not been disclosed.

A spokesman for Boots said it took shoplifting extremely seriously and took a zero tolerance approach.

“We invest significantly in the latest technology and other more traditional methods of crime prevention and work closely with local police.

“At our store on King Street, Huddersfield, we work in partnership with our security expert to keep our colleagues, customers and patients safe and report all incidents of crime to the police.

“We are committed to continually improving security measures for the protection of our people and property.”

A spokesman for Tesco said: “Along with other retailers in Huddersfield, we work closely with the police, attending regular police meetings and supporting their efforts, and on a number of initiatives to tackle crime.”

The spokesman added: “We are also proud to work with a range of charities in Huddersfield that tackle social challenges often related to criminal activity.”

A spokesman for Tokyo said the majority of incidents related to “simple mobile phone loss reports”.

The spokesman added: “Tokyo is Huddersfield’s largest venue, welcoming some 145,000 people through its doors in the last 12 months - by sheer volume of numbers it’s inevitable that some crime may very occasionally happen.

“This figure represents less than 0.1% and demonstrates you’re more likely to experience crime in Primark and Asda than in the town’s late night economy. Huddersfield continues to be one of the safest place in the country to enjoy a great night out.”

