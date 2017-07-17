The video will start in 8 Cancel

Some of Huddersfield Town’s most loyal fans have been picking up gifts for their long-standing support for the club.

Fans have been flocking to the club shop for two gifts which are being given 4,500 fans who have been season card holders continuously since the centenary season in 2008-09.

Town commercial director Sean Jarvis revealed the gifts – a wallet for season cards and a ‘Premier Pledger’ badge – in a tweet on Monday.

Fans, who are also paying just £100 this season to watch Town in the Premier League, were delighted with the gifts which were given out as part of the chairman’s Premier Pledge.

Examiner reporter Andrew Robinson, who picked up the gifts on the way into work, said: “The wallet and the badge say ‘Premier League’ – a fact that hasn’t fully sunk in yet!

Fan Dan Porritt said: “Lovely that. Got any spares?”