The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Having been inundated by submissions and received thousands of votes, we can now announce your Examiner Calendar 2018 winners.

We received some truly stunning images of our town from some incredibly talented people, and we’d like to thank everyone who entered this year’s competition.

After producing a shortlist, we asked Examiner readers to vote online for this year’s winners, one for each month.

The calendar will be made available to all of our readers to claim for FREE by collecting tokens, which will be printed in the Examiner from Monday 23rd October - Saturday 4th November.

You will need to collect 10 out of the 12 tokens to claim a free calendar, plus a £1.50 postage charge. You can collect as many valid tokens as you like from any purchased edition of the paper.

What better way to mark the passing of 2018 than with 12 pictures depicting the diversity and beauty of our town?

Take a look at this year’s winners — and congratulations to the photographers chosen to feature in the 2018 Examiner Calendar!