West Yorkshire Police has revealed the most common first names of male and female offenders last year.

The force released the information after a Freedom of Information request which was published on its website this month.

The name of the person who made the request, and why they wanted the information, has not been disclosed.

For male offenders, the most common name in West Yorkshire was Daniel (632 crimes), followed by Paul (610), James (599), David (594), Michael (590), Christopher (518), Andrew (512), Mark (482), Mohammed (475) and John (449).

The most common name for women offenders was Sarah (154 crimes), followed by Emma (126), Lisa (110), Claire (87), Kelly (82), Rebecca (81), Nicola (78), Laura (77), Chloe (76) and Amanda (76).

When it comes to ‘violence against the person’ (excluding homicide), the most common name was David, followed by Paul, Daniel, James, Mohammed, Christopher, Michael, Andrew, Mark and John.

The most common name among violent women offenders was Sarah, followed by Jade, Ellie, Emma, Chloe, Kirsty, Lisa, Rebecca, Leanne, Lauren, Susan, Kelly and Samantha.

For homicides, the most common male name was Daniel (3 crimes) and Mohammed (2). There was no information about female perpetrators in this category.

The top five names among drug offenders were Mohammed (72 crimes), James (70), Daniel (60), John (55) and Mark (53).

And the top five female drug offenders were Claire (10 crimes), Rebecca (10), Laura (8), Emma (7) and Amy (6).

For sexual offences, the most common name was Philip (15 crimes), followed by Mohammed (15), John (15), Daniel (15) and Michael (14).

The most common female sexual offenders were Mary (2), Hayley (2), Katherine (2) and Nicola (2).

West Yorkshire Police said the tables represented the most common first names for offenders linked to recorded crimes between January 1 and December 31 last year.

The total number of crimes recorded over that period was 232,208, according to the force.